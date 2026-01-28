SEREMBAN, Jan 28 — A two-year-old boy was found dead after he was left in a car by his mother along Jalan Tunku Hassan here yesterday evening.

Seremban district police chief ACP Azahar Abdul Rahim said the police received a MERS 999 call around 6.15 pm about the boy’s death and that preliminary investigations revealed that he was found unconscious in a Proton Saga after he was left by his mom, 35, at 8 am as she went to work at a nearby bank.

“The victim’s mother was said to have forgotten to send her child to the daycare and only realised what had happened around 5 pm when she finished work,” he said in a statement here today.

Azahar said the boy was pronounced dead by a medical team at Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital before being sent to Rembau Hospital for an autopsy to determine cause of death.

The case is being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, he said, adding that the mother was arrested to facilitate investigations. — Bernama