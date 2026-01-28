PUTRAJAYA, Jan 28 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke has called for a shift away from traditional, congestion-causing physical roadblocks, saying the Road Transport Department (JPJ) must embrace digital enforcement through data integration and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology.

Speaking at a press conference today, Loke said that conventional roadblocks, especially on highways, are inefficient and cause severe traffic jams.

The “new paradigm,” he said, is to use camera systems to check vehicles remotely without stopping them.

He said ANPR technology, which is already being implemented by highway operators like PLUS for toll collection, can be integrated with JPJ’s MySIKAP database to perform instant, automated checks.

“By integrating with JPJ, the system becomes far more effective, not only for toll collection but also for enforcement. Once a vehicle enters the highway, its registration number can be checked against JPJ’s MySIKAP system.

“Automatically, we will know whether the road tax is valid, whether the vehicle is insured, and whether it is a cloned or stolen vehicle,” Loke said.

He argued that a single-purpose system is not cost-effective and must be expanded, stressing that once such integrated systems are in place, there would no longer be a need for JPJ to conduct physical roadblocks.

In his speech earlier, Loke also called for all digital transport systems, from e-ticketing to complaint platforms, to be made simple and intuitive for all users, following the successful model of the Budi95 subsidy scheme which relies solely on the MyKad.

“The public should not be required to complete lengthy forms, download multiple applications, or go through complicated verification processes.

“Instead, they should only need a single, accessible and trusted digital identity,” he said.

He ended by saying that real-time data and Artificial Intelligence (AI) should be fully leveraged to improve efficiency, anticipate delays, identify safety risks early, and activate rapid response systems across the transport network.