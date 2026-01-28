KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 —Back in 2005, The Meat Experts (TME) started out as a deli-style restaurant in Plaza Damas.

Started back in 2005, The Meat Experts was founded by David Choong (right) and his partner Tan Tsien Hann (left) who is a former national athlete with a culinary background, — Picture by Choo Choy May

TME’s founder David Choong decided to change gears when the dining space didn’t take off, morphing into a distribution powerhouse for good quality meats and processed meat products sourced from all over the globe.

With a steadfast vision for curating quality products with traceable origins from the United States, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom, TME is now established as a nationwide distributor to major supermarkets that include Jaya Grocer, AEON and other leading retailers.

TME is also the official Malaysian distributor for brands like Johnsonville Sausages, Aljomar Iberico Ham and others.

Recently life has come full circle as TME is back to running a relaxed dining space in Damansara Heights where you can select your choice of meat to be cooked for you the way you like.

Select your meats and sausages from the deli counter and it will be cooked for you. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Expansion is also in the works with another outlet slated to open in 3 Damansara to capture the Petaling Jaya crowd.

Joining hands with Choong for TME’s latest venture is 2017 SEA Games bronze water polo medallist Tan Tsien Hann, who also brings a culinary background to the table.

Raised in a household steeped in sporting excellence, Tan was deeply influenced by his mother May Tan — a multiple SEA Games gold medallist and the renowned “butterfly queen” of the 80s — whose discipline, drive and competitive spirit helped shape his journey both in and out of sports.

Tan spearheads TME’s “Fuel on Protein” concept where high quality protein takes centrestage, following the flipped food pyramid where protein is emphasised and sugary processed food and drinks are shown the door.

TME’s dining outfit also ranks value proposition highly as they believe exceptional food should be accessible.

Leveraging on their power as an importer, the prices charged are minus any mark-ups and middle men, to entice customers to return.

All the cooking is done by a diverse group of trained chefs without any additional cooking charges levied.

Diners are also encouraged to bring their own favourite bottle of wine as no corkage is charged and if you forget, just pick up a bottle from The Meat Experts Mini Mart.

A team of culinary experts are on hand to cook up various dishes like their popular Bacon Aglio Olio Pasta. — Picture by Choo Choy May

The retail side also includes never seen before brands like the Italian based Majani chocolate, introduced by their wine distributor, which is the oldest and most prestigious brand for chocolate in Italy.

Not only do they offer a range of cold cuts, sausages and bacon, there are also frozen items from Best Partner dimsum and Golden Dragon dumplings and meatballs.

New brands from Holland like Compaxo hams and sausages and an expansion of Singapore’s Golden Bridge products that include their range of Kelly’s frozen ham and luncheon meat will also be introduced soon.

With these principles, TME has become a destination for carnivores in pursuit of quality meat or a chilled night grazing on a platter of cold cuts with a glass of wine.

Graze on their Cold Cut Platter with various cheeses, ham and prosciutto washed down with a glass of wine (left). Pasta dishes like their Bacon Aglio Olio are popular for lunch (right). — Pictures by Choo Choy May

It’s the kind of place one can eat at regularly since one doesn’t tire of the basic dishes plus variations are also possible depending on your mood.

The culinary team is always testing out new dishes to keep customers happy with some that lean heavily on their own culture.

Currently, Choong’s mother-in-law is down from Sitiawan, and introducing her recipe for Hakka kau yoke where melt in the mouth pork belly is paired with fluffy taro and stuffed beancurd puffs given a luxurious touch with Iberico pork.

In November last year, an expansion upstairs meant a larger space for big groups which Choong explained, “We don’t want people to rush and once they order the food and wine, the table is theirs.”

The restaurant also does double duty to build brand loyalty; when diners order sausages or bacon from Niman Ranch and Johnsonville, they can handpick their preferred cut and it will be freshly prepared the way they want.

Carnivores love the selection of meats that include Grilled MB2 Grass Fed Ribeye served with roasted garlic and salt. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Made the right way, Niman Ranch sausages and bacon are free from antibiotics, hormones and nitrates, yet full of bold, delicious flavour.

As the counter changes daily, always check it to look for sought after items that often sell out quickly, like the Babi Goreng Berempah (RM11 for 100 grams).

Using pork belly, it is coated in a Malaysian spice blend that tickles your nose and deep fried till the meat has crispy edges, making it one of those items you find disappearing quickly from the plate.

Don’t miss out on their Crispy Cauliflower (RM21) where florets are battered and deep fried... best eaten with their peanut aioli perfumed with kaffir lime and coriander.

Babi Goreng Berempah dazzles with its crispy, fragrant meat (left). Fried Cauliflower is paired with a peanut aioli (right). — Pictures by Choo Choy May

Various proteins can be selected and cooked as is and served with just salt, like the Salt & Pepper Pork Shoulder or just a Grilled MB2 Grass Fed Ribeye.

Some meats like chicken are marinated in their signature blend eg. juicy Peri-Peri Chicken Chop with the bold, zesty flavour of chillies, garlic, lemon and aromatic herbs.

To end a meal, the Frozen Custard is a decadent, silky ice cream built around a custard base, rather than just cream that tends to be softer and highly aerated.

It’s hard to select a flavour, both the Maple Butter and Majani Chocolate (RM15 per scoop) are equally good, using premium products sourced by TME from Wales and Italy.

There's also an Affogatto, pairing coffee with a scoop of Maple Butter to keep you awake after the meal.

Don't forget to end your spectacular meal here with their Signature Maple Butter Brownie topped with homemade butter scotch and crumble. — Picture by Choo Choy May

However, it’s the Signature Maple Butter Brownie (RM28) that steals the show with its tall fluffier brownie rather than the usual crackly top and overly sweet version topped with a scoop of Maple Butter Frozen Custard, drizzled with butterscotch and crumbles.

The Meat Experts Restaurant

9 Lorong Setiabistari 2,

Damansara Heights, Kuala Lumpur.

Tel: 012-3096839

Open: 11am to 10pm (Monday to Friday), 9am to 10pm (Saturday and Sunday)

The Meat Experts Restaurant 3 Damansara

Lot G35, 3 Damansara Mall, Jalan SS 20/27,

Damansara Intan, Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Tel: 011-1778 6419

Open: 10am to 10pm

The Meat Experts Mini Mart

23, Lorong Setiabistari 2,

Damansara Heights, Kuala Lumpur.

Tel: 012-3096839

Open: 10am to 9pm

Website: @tmegrocery

Facebook:@themeatexperts

Instagram: @themeatexperts

