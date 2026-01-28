KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) arrested five more individuals to assist in investigations into the companies believed to be linked to the appointment of a crony company involving a senior Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) officer.

According to sources, those detained comprised company directors, managers and business owners believed to have links to a crony company of a senior RMN officer that had secured projects at the Lumut navy base.

“The remand order for all the detainees was issued by Magistrate Ezrene Zakariah at the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court, near here.

“The court allowed one of them to be remanded for three days until Jan 30, while four others were remanded until Jan 29,” he said.

Meanwhile, MACC intelligence division senior director Datuk Saiful Ezral Arifin confirmed the development, adding that investigations are being conducted professionally in accordance with the law.

On Monday (Jan 26), the MACC was reported to have frozen 21 bank accounts, including 14 belonging to several individuals, with funds estimated at RM700,000, believed to be linked to the recommendation and appointment of a crony company involving a senior RMN officer.

According to sources, the MACC Intelligence Division, through ‘Op Layar’, also sealed two hotels owned by the senior officer, estimated to be worth RM2 million.

At the same time, the MACC, in collaboration with the Accountant General’s Department, is reviewing several companies to determine whether they were awarded tenders or quotations.

Previously, the MACC arrested a company director and a senior RMN officer on suspicion of corruption related to the recommendation and appointment of a crony company to obtain quotation work at the officer’s workplace.

The two suspects are believed to have conspired between 2017 and 2020 and were remanded for seven days until Jan 29 following an application by the MACC at the Ipoh High Court last Friday. — Bernama