LOS ANGELES, Jan 12 — The following is the full list of winners for film and television at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards on Sunday.

Film

Best Motion Picture – Drama: Hamnet

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: One Battle After Another

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama: Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion picture – Drama: Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture: Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Teyana Taylor poses with the award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for “One Battle After Another” at the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California on January 11, 2026. — Reuters pic

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture: Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

Best Director – Motion Picture: Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture: Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Best Motion Picture – Animated: K-Pop Demon Hunters

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language: The Secret Agent

Best Original Score – Motion Picture: Ludwig Göransson, Sinners

Best Original Song – Motion Picture: Golden from K-Pop Demon Hunters

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement: Sinners

John Wells, R. Scott Gemmill and Noah Wyle pose with the award for Best Television Series – Drama for “The Pitt” at the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California on January 11, 2026. — Reuters pic

Television

Best Television Series – Drama: The Pitt

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy: The Studio

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television: Adolescence

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama: Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama: Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy: Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy: Seth Rogen, The Studio

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television: Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television: Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television: Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television: Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television: Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Mortality

Best Podcast: Good Hang with Amy Poehler

— Reuters