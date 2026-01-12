LOS ANGELES, Jan 12 — The following is the full list of winners for film and television at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards on Sunday.
Film
Best Motion Picture – Drama: Hamnet
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: One Battle After Another
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama: Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion picture – Drama: Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture: Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture: Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value
Best Director – Motion Picture: Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture: Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Best Motion Picture – Animated: K-Pop Demon Hunters
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language: The Secret Agent
Best Original Score – Motion Picture: Ludwig Göransson, Sinners
Best Original Song – Motion Picture: Golden from K-Pop Demon Hunters
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement: Sinners
Television
Best Television Series – Drama: The Pitt
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy: The Studio
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television: Adolescence
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama: Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama: Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy: Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy: Seth Rogen, The Studio
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television: Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television: Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television: Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television: Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television: Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Mortality
Best Podcast: Good Hang with Amy Poehler
