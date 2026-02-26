GEORGE TOWN, Feb 26 — The Penang state government has approved a special Aidilfitri financial assistance (BKKA 2026) of a minimum RM1,000 or half a month’s salary in conjunction with this year’s Raya celebrations.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the payment will be made by March 16.

In addition to that, a financial aid of RM300 will also be given to teachers and staff of Kelas Al-Quran dan Fardu Ain (KAFA), Sekolah Rendah Agama Rakyat (SRAR), Sekolah Menengah Agama Rakyat (SMAR), Sekolah Agama Bantuan Kerajaan (SABK), tahfiz institutions, pondok institutions, Tadika Islam (TADIS) and Chinese independent schools in the state of Penang.

“The BKKA 2026 is estimated to amount to RM8.49 million,” he said in a statement issued today.

He said the financial aid will benefit 7,317 recipients.