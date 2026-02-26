ALOR SETAR, Feb 26 — Langkawi International Airport (LGK) has once again been recognised as the Best Airport in Asia Pacific (two-five million passengers) at the 2025 Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Awards by Airports Council International (ACI), marking its fifth consecutive win in the same category.

In a statement, it said the ASQ Awards are regarded as the world’s leading airport customer experience benchmark, based entirely on real-time passenger feedback.

According to the statement the recognition is grounded in scientifically designed surveys capturing travellers’ experiences across key touchpoints, including efficiency, cleanliness, comfort and overall service quality.

Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) managing director Datuk Mohd Izani Ghani said the milestone holds special significance as Malaysia advances towards Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026).

“LGK’s sustained achievement reflects the airport operator’s disciplined focus on service excellence, operational consistency and continuous improvement at one of Malaysia’s premier leisure gateways.

“The airport’s consistent top ranking demonstrates that its passenger experience standards are not only maintained but continually enhanced year after year,” he said.

Mohd Izani also said this fifth consecutive recognition is a powerful endorsement from passengers themselves.

“It affirms the dedication of our airport community in Langkawi and reflects our commitment to delivering seamless, welcoming journeys at one of Malaysia’s most iconic island destinations,” he added.

Meanwhile he said, as VM2026 gains momentum, service excellence at key tourism gateways such as LGK will be critical in shaping first and lasting impressions of the country.

“Langkawi plays a strategic role in supporting Malaysia’s aspiration to become the most connected country in the Asia Pacific region, particularly as international demand for resort and nature-based travel continues to strengthen,” he said.

According to Mohd Izani, in 2025, LGK handled 2.9 million passenger movements, comprising 2.6 million domestic and 300,000 international passengers, supported by expanding connectivity and steady growth in international arrivals.

“The airport currently serves multiple domestic and regional routes, reinforcing its position as a vital tourism gateway to the Unesco Global Geopark,” he added.

Mohd Izani further noted that Malaysia Airports will continue investing in passenger comfort, digital enhancements and collaborative initiatives with airlines, concessionaires and tourism stakeholders to elevate the overall travel experience.

He said with five consecutive ASQ wins, LGK stands as a consistent benchmark for service excellence in the Asia Pacific region, reinforcing Malaysia’s tourism appeal and strengthening the nation’s readiness to welcome the world for VM2026. — Bernama