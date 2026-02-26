KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — The public has been urged to use the term “deviant culture” to replace references to the LGBT community to avoid normalisation and curb the expansion of the related content algorithms on social media platforms.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Marhamah Rosli said the move was also intended to ensure consistent terminology in speech and writing, while avoiding indirect promotion.

“The more we utter, write and mention the term ‘LGBT’, the more related content will pop up. Unknowingly, we may appear to be promoting the deviant culture,” she said in reply to Senator Hussin Ismail during Question Time in the Dewan Negara today.

Husin wanted to know the latest monitoring efforts concerning closed-door programmes with the so-called deviant elements, such as ‘Glamping with Pride’, and on outreach and guidance approaches undertaken by the authorities.

Marhamah said the ‘Glamping with Pride’ event, which went viral on social media earlier this year, had been cancelled, and Selangor state authorities confirmed that no permit had been issued to the organisers.

On content regulation, she said the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim), through its research unit, continuously monitors social media content related to what she described as deviant culture and deviant teachings.

The unit works closely with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to report and request the removal of links or content found to be in breach of legal provisions and religious values, she added. — Bernama