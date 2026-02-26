KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — Malaysians are only allowed to register a maximum of five prepaid SIM cards from each telco in Malaysia, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) announced today in new rules aimed at fighting online scams and protecting consumers.

Under the new rules that come into effect today, these are the two categories on the limit on the number of SIM cards you can register:

1. You can only register up to five prepaid SIM cards per telco, if you are:

a Malaysian (with MyKad or MyTentera); or

a permanent resident in Malaysia (with a MyPR card); or

a temporary resident in Malaysia (with a MyKAS card).

How this works in reality: You could for example, get up to 20 prepaid SIM cards, if you register five cards each with four telcos.

2. You can only register up to two prepaid SIM cards per telco if you are non-Malaysian:

working or studying here (with a passport and either a work permit or student pass);

a tourist (with a passport and a visa, if applicable);

an IMM13 document holder (with an IMM13 document certified by Malaysia’s Immigration Department);

a refugee (holding the Dokumen Pendaftaran Pelarian issued by Malaysia’s Immigration Department).

In a list of Frequently-Asked-Questions (FAQ), MCMC however said if you had already registered more than the allowed limit of prepaid SIM cards before February 26 (today), you will not be affected by this limit.

So, who should register?

Everyone who uses prepaid SIM cards in Malaysia must register their SIM cards, regardless of nationality.

You cannot ask someone to register your SIM card on your behalf. You must register it yourself.

Only original documents allowed

You must bring and use your original identification documents to register the prepaid SIM cards, or to prove your identity when registering with telcos or service dealers.

You cannot use photocopies, photographs or scanned copies of your identification documents (such as MyKad, passport, work permit, student pass, or visa) for this.

How to register

If you are a Malaysian, you can “self-register” your prepaid SIM card by scanning your identification document and verifying your identity using MyDigital ID.

If you register it at a telco’s service centre or through a dealer, you will need to bring your original documents and undergo biometric authentication:

• Malaysians/ permanent resident/ temporary residents: MyKad reader (fingerprint);

• Non-Malaysian: Passport reader (facial recognition);

• IMM 13 document holder: Verify with original IMM 13 document; and

• Dokumen Pendaftaran Pelarian holder: Biometric authentication (if applicable) or verify with the original document

About SIM card activation

Beware: The prepaid SIM cards cannot be activated before you register it.

If you receive a SIM card that is already active before you register, don’t use it, because it is not allowed.

Once your registration is completed and verified, you will be informed about your SIM card’s activation status within 12 hours.

This set of new rules by MCMC is known as the Commission Determination on the Mandatory Standards for the Registration of End-Users of Prepaid Public Cellular Services, Determination No. 1 of 2026.

The MCMC said these Mandatory Standards are aimed at protecting consumers from identity misuse, unauthorised use of personal data, scams, and unauthorised SIM use, while also maintaining convenient access to mobile services.