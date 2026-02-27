KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has launched a high-level investigation into an alleged conspiracy to overthrow the government and sabotage national stability.

The probe reportedly centres on a prominent local individual who is alleged to be working in collaboration with an international media agency to execute the plot.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail confirmed the launch of the investigation in a media statement today.

“The investigation is being conducted by the Classified Criminal Investigation Unit, Prosecution/ Legal Division (D5), Criminal Investigation Department, Bukit Aman, under Section 124B of the Penal Code, namely: by any means, directly or indirectly, carrying out activities detrimental to parliamentary democracy,” he said.

“Upon conviction, the offence is punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend up to twenty years.”

While the police have yet to name the prominent figure or the specific foreign media outlet involved, the IGP issued a directive to the public regarding the ongoing probe.

Khalid advised the general public not to engage in any speculation regarding the identities of the suspects or the mechanics of the alleged plot while PDRM completes its investigation.

He stressed that halting public speculation is crucial to avoiding interference with the probe and to upholding the principles of criminal justice in the country.