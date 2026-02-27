ARAU, Feb 27 — The Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Corporation (SWCorp) is targeting to save up to 100,000 kilogrammes (kg) of surplus food through its food waste reduction campaign at Ramadan bazaars nationwide this year.

SWCorp chief executive officer Khalid Mohamed said the target is based on rising public awareness and the success of a similar campaign that saved more than 70,000kg of surplus food last year, compared to lower figures in previous years.

“Based on our records, more than 70,000kg of food was saved from ending up in landfills last year, indicating that awareness among the public and traders is increasing, and we expect the figure to reach between 80,000 and 100,000kg this year,” he told reporters after launching the Appreciate Food, Avoid Waste Campaign in conjunction with Ramadan 2026 at the Arau Ramadan Bazaar here yesterday.

The campaign at the Arau Ramadan Bazaar involves collaboration with the Perlis State Government, Kangar Municipal Council (MPK), the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) and solid waste and public cleansing concessionaire E-Idaman Sdn Bhd.

Khalid said unsold or unconsumed surplus food will be collected and distributed to the needy through cooperation with various strategic partners and non-governmental organisations (NGOs). — Bernama