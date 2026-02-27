KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — If someone claims to be an “agent” or offers to help you register for a SIM card for your phone, watch out! It could be a scammer.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) yesterday issued new rules on the registration of prepaid SIM cards in Malaysia.

Under the new rules, you must register your prepaid SIM card.

But MCMC also gave important safety tips when you register your prepaid SIM card:

1. Beware if anyone says ‘I can help you register on your behalf’ or ‘Give me your personal details’ for “faster processing”

Be careful, because scammers usually use these methods.

So never share your identification documents, photographs, MyDigital ID or One-Time Password (OTP) with them.

2. Make sure your SIM card registration is done through official channels

Always make sure to register it through authorised channels (such as a telco’s official app, a telco’s website) or at a telco’s service centre, or at the telco’s authorised dealer.

Only provide your personal details directly to the telco or its authorised dealers.

When registering, you will need to show your original MyKad and also have your identity verified through the MyKad reader’s biometric authentication (fingerprint).

3. How can you check if your name was used to register a SIM card without your knowledge or consent?

Your telco will have a free mechanism for you to check all the active prepaid SIM cards that are registered under your name.

If you notice a number that you did not register, tell your telco immediately.

How MCMC’s new rules are keeping you safe

When telcos or authorised dealers record your MyKAD to register the prepaid SIM card, there must be a “watermark” on the copy of your MyKad, to make sure it cannot be reused to register another SIM card or any other purpose.

MCMC said this helps protect your identity from misuse or fraud.

When you want to replace your SIM card, you can only do it through your telco, and the telco will have to verify your identity through biometric authentication or MyDigital ID.

You may also have to give specific information to confirm that the number is registered under your name, MCMC said.