KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — Are you a tourist in Malaysia? Your prepaid SIM card from Malaysian telcos will only be valid for a maximum of three months, based on the regulator Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission’s (MCMC) new rules.

Under the new rules that were released and came into effect today, here’s what you should know as a tourist:

1. You must register your prepaid SIM card if you are using a Malaysian telco’s prepaid services

To register the prepaid SIM card:

You will need to show your original passport and also your original visa (if a visa is required to enter Malaysia);

Photocopies, photographs, or scanned copies of your passport or visa cannot be used for the registration;

This information will be recorded: Your full name in passport, passport number, passport issuing country, and passport expiry date.

Your hotel or temporary residential address in Malaysia will also be recorded during registration.

According to the rules, the telco will verify where you are currently staying, for example, by referring to a hotel reservation or booking form.

You can get your prepaid SIM card registered at the telco’s service centre or an authorised dealer.

As a non-Malaysian, you will only be allowed to register a maximum of two prepaid SIM cards per telco in Malaysia.

Do not use a prepaid SIM card if it was activated before you registered it, as this is strictly prohibited by MCMC.

After registration is completed and verified, you will be informed within 12 hours of your prepaid SIM card’s activation status.

2. Your tourist SIM card will expire in three months after registration

According to MCMC’s Frequently Asked Questions on the new rules:

“You can use the SIM card for a maximum period of three (3) months from the date of successful registration.

“Upon expiry of the three-month period, the SIM card will be automatically terminated”.

This set of new rules by MCMC is known as the Commission Determination on the Mandatory Standards for the Registration of End-Users of Prepaid Public Cellular Services, Determination No. 1 of 2026.

The MCMC said these Mandatory Standards are aimed at protecting consumers from identity misuse, unauthorised use of personal data, scams, and unauthorised SIM use, while also maintaining convenient access to mobile services.