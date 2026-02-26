SEOUL, Feb 26 — South Korean singer-actor Ok Taecyeon will hold his wedding on April 24, his agency confirmed after local media reported details of the ceremony.

South Korea’s SPOTV News reported yesterday that the 2PM member is set to marry his longtime girlfriend at a private venue in Seoul.

His agency, 51K, had earlier announced on November 1 last year that the couple planned to wed in the spring, adding that the ceremony would be held privately with only family members and close acquaintances in attendance.

In response to the latest reports, 51K said, “Out of consideration for the bride-to-be, who is a non-celebrity, all details regarding the wedding, including the schedule, will be kept private.”

“We kindly ask for your understanding that specific information related to the wedding cannot be disclosed. Please send your blessings and warm support as actor Ok Taecyeon begins this new chapter of his life,” they added.