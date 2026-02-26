PUTRAJAYA, Feb 26 — The Migrant Repatriation Programme 2.0 (PRM 2.0), a voluntary amnesty initiative that allows undocumented migrants to return to their home countries without facing prosecution, has generated over RM88 million in revenue as of February 23, according to Immigration Director-General Datuk Zakaria Shaaban.

Launched on May 19, 2025, and running until April 30, PRM 2.0 has recorded 177,000 registrations, with more than 100,000 illegal immigrants repatriated to their countries of origin.

“This programme is still ongoing and has contributed significantly to government revenue. To date, we have collected more than RM88 million. Discussions are still underway at the ministry level on whether to continue or conclude the programme in April. No decision has been made so far,” he told reporters at the Immigration Department’s Semarak Ramadan programmetoday.

Zakaria noted that the response to the programme has increased, especially during Ramadan and Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

“We no longer require appointments for registration...walk-ins are now accepted. The programme is not limited to the Klang Valley,” he added.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail previously announced that the government had approved the extension of PRM 2.0 from May 19, 2025, to April 30, 2026, covering Peninsular Malaysia and the Federal Territory of Labuan.

Under the programme, an RM500 compound is imposed for offences of entering and staying in Malaysia without a valid pass or overstaying beyond the pass expiry, while a RM300 compound is imposed for violating pass conditions.

PRM 2.0 is a voluntary amnesty scheme offering illegal immigrants exemption from prosecution while allowing them to regularise their status through the payment of compounds for certain offences. — Bernama