KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — Children under the age of 12 are not allowed to register for a prepaid SIM card in Malaysia, based on the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission’s (MCMC) new rules, which were issued and came into effect today.

But if a child is aged 12 to 17, they can get a prepaid SIM card in Malaysia, if their parent or guardian registers for them.

According to MCMC’s Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) and the new rules, here’s how it works for children aged 12 to 17:

The parent or guardian must register the prepaid SIM card for the child or on behalf of the child;

The child must be present when the SIM card is registered;

The telco or SIM card dealer will record and verify the parent or guardian’s identification document; and

The telco or SIM card dealer will also record the parent’s or guardian’s contact number and their relationship with the child.

After the prepaid SIM card registration is done, your child’s name will be recorded as the user of that prepaid SIM card.

Don’t use pre-activated prepaid SIM cards

If you were given a SIM card that was already active before it was registered, don’t use it, because it is not allowed.

After the registration is completed and verified, the prepaid SIM card’s activation status will be notified within 12 hours.

This set of new rules by MCMC is known as the Commission Determination on the Mandatory Standards for the Registration of End-Users of Prepaid Public Cellular Services, Determination No. 1 of 2026.

Among other things, MCMC said these Mandatory Standards are aimed at protecting consumers from identity misuse, unauthorised use of personal data, scams, and unauthorised SIM use.