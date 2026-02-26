KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — An elderly painter pleaded not guilty at four Magistrates’ Courts here today to four charges of breaking 13 automatic teller machine (ATM) screens at three banks in Jinjang, near here, last week.

Leong Kuen, 67, made the plea after the charge against him was read out before Magistrates Aina Azahra Arifin, Atiqah Mohamed Saim, Nurul Izzah Hasan Basri and Faezahnoor Hassan.

According to all the charges, the man was charged with committing mischief by breaking 13 ATM screens using a piece of stone between 8am, February 16 to 9.44pm, February 17, causing losses totalling RM45,183.20 to Maybank and RM24,257.76 to RHB Bank.

Leong was also charged with another charge of mischief by punching the cover panel of a cash deposit machine at Maybank Jinjang Selatan, resulting in a loss of RM800 to Maybank at 10pm, February 16.

All the offences were allegedly committed at several bank premises, namely at Public Bank, Maybank and RHB Bank around Jinjang Utara and Jinjang Selatan, Kepong, here, under Section 427 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum prison sentence of five years or a fine or both, if convicted.

For all charges, the four courts allowed the accused to be bailed at RM14,300 with one surety and set April 7 and 20 for re-mention of the case.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutors Hench Goh, Nur Farhana Mohamad Poad, Nurul Farhanah Arul Hisham and Nurainizatul Farhana Zainal, while the accused was not represented by a lawyer.

On February 18, Bernama reported that the police had arrested an elderly man believed to be involved in the act of breaking ATM screens at several bank branches around Jinjang here.

Sentul district police chief ACP Basri Sagoni said the local suspect was arrested at 3.21pm, February 18, and police seized a motorcycle, a helmet, clothes and a piece of rock used in the crime.

Last week, a video went viral on social media showing a man breaking the screen of ATM machines screen. — Bernama