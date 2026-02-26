KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said Google’s US$2 billion investment in Malaysia is progressing strongly and has exceeded initial expectations.

He said this following a video conference this morning with Ruth Porat, President and Chief Investment Officer of Alphabet and Google, and her team.

“Our discussion focused on the progress of Google’s US$2 billion investment in Malaysia, announced in May 2024. It was encouraging to see the project advancing strongly and exceeding initial expectations.

“This investment covers the development and operation of Google’s first data centre and cloud services infrastructure in Malaysia. Once operational, it is expected to generate an economic impact of US$3.2 billion and create 26,500 jobs by 2030,” Anwar said in a Facebook post.

He said the investment reflected continued confidence in Malaysia’s digital economy ecosystem and aligned with the country’s aspiration to position itself as a regional hub for secure data flows, cloud computing and artificial intelligence innovation.

Anwar added that the government remained consistent in facilitating and supporting announced investments, and welcomed Google’s continued engagement in exploring further investment opportunities in Malaysia.