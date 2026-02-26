RAUB, Feb 26 — Police have identified the identities of five family members who died in a house fire in Kampung Pamah Kulat, Ulu Dong, here early today.

Raub police chief Supt Mohd Shahril Abdul Rahman said the victims are Mohd Alawi Muhammad, 56, his wife Zaleha Adam @ Ibrahim, 44, and their three children, Ruby Adira Batrisya Mohd Alawi, 17, Ruby Adlina Banin Mohd Alawi, 14, and Ruby Azyan Barizah Mohd Alawi, 10.

He said that at the time of the incident, the couple’s two other children were not at home as they were staying at their respective school’s dormitory.

“Ruby Adalia Balqis Mohd Alawi, 19, is a student at Gambang Matriculation College, Kuantan, and Ahmad Balia Murqam Mohd Alawi, 15, is studying at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Dong,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Mohd Shahril said that the investigation also found that the house was destroyed in the fire, but the amount of damage has yet to be determined.

Earlier, Pahang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Datuk Mohd Razam Taja Rahim said firefighters arrived at the scene at 4.15am and managed to bring the fire under control at 4.48am.

The fire also damaged three cars and three motorcycles. — Bernama