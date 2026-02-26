TOKYO, Feb 26 — Japanese girl group XG has issued a statement responding to an ongoing drug investigation involving its producer, saying the group is not connected to the case.

In a message addressed to fans known as ALPHAZ, the group apologised for the concern caused by the recent reports.

“We would like to clarify that XG is in no way involved in this matter,” the statement read.

“An investigation is currently being conducted by the authorities, and we are fully cooperating with the relevant authorities,” the group added.

XG also said it is prioritising the safety and physical and mental well-being of its artists and asked for continued support and understanding.

Tokyo authorities earlier arrested producer Junho Sakai, professionally known as Simon Jakops, and three other men on suspicion of violating Japan’s Narcotic Control Law after allegedly finding cocaine and cannabis in a hotel room during a late-night search.