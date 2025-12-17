LOS ANGELES, Dec 17 — The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the shortlists in 12 categories for the 98th Academy Awards, including Music (Original Song), where Golden from KPop Demon Hunters has advanced to the next round of voting.

In the Original Song category, 15 songs were shortlisted from a total of 65 eligible entries, following voting by members of the Academy’s Music Branch.

The shortlist features music from a wide range of films, spanning animated features, major studio releases and documentaries.

Final nominations for the 98th Academy Awards will be announced at a later date, ahead of the Oscars ceremony in 2026.

The full shortlist for the Original Song category is as follows: