SEOUL, Dec 17 — Hybe has reportedly formed a new joint venture, NFO LLC, and entered a global management partnership with South African singer-songwriter Tyla, as the K-pop powerhouse steps up its expansion into international music markets beyond Korea.

Under the partnership, Hybe will reprotedly oversee Tyla’s global management and provide integrated support across touring, marketing and promotion, while also exploring opportunities in recording, publishing, brand partnerships and merchandise.

Hybe CEO Lee Jae-sang said the move marked “an important turning point in Hybe’s global expansion strategy”, according to a report in The Korea Herald.

“By combining the expertise of Brandon Hixon and Colin Gayle with Hybe’s global network and resources, we aim to build a sustainable bridge that allows the artistic talents of African artists to reach fans around the world,” Lee was quoted as saying.

NFO LLC was jointly established with Hixon and Colin Gayle, both veterans of the African music industry, who will work closely with Hybe America to build a diversified portfolio and nurture emerging African artists.

The partnership was said to support Hybe’s broader “multi-home, multi-genre” strategy, which has already seen the company successfully export its production model to markets including the United States, Japan and Latin America.