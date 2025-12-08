LONDON, Dec 8 — Kate Winslet has delivered a scathing critique of the widespread use of weight loss drugs like Ozempic, calling the trend “devastating” and a “terrifying” disregard for personal health.

In a candid new interview with The Sunday Times, the 50-year-old Oscar winner did not hold back, describing the current situation as “f------ chaos.”

Winslet expressed her concern that self-esteem is becoming dangerously tied to physical appearance and questioned whether people using the drugs truly understand what they are putting into their bodies.

“The disregard for one’s health is terrifying. It bothers me now more than ever,” she said, adding that she is puzzled by the mixed messages she sees.

While some actresses are embracing their natural shapes, “so many people are on weight-loss drugs... others do everything they can to not be themselves.”

The issue is deeply personal for Winslet, who skyrocketed to fame at 19 in Titanic and was immediately subjected to intense public scrutiny and body shaming.

“The media was vile, singling me out for relentless bullying,” she recalled of her early days in Hollywood. “I was so young, but I felt so invaded.”

She has previously said she wishes she could “turn back the clock” and stand up to the “borderline abusive” treatment she endured, stating she was “a young woman, my body is changing, I’m figuring it out, I’m deeply insecure, I’m terrified, don’t make this any harder than it already is.”

Today, Winslet blames “social media and its effect on mental health” for the “idea of perfection” young women are aspiring to.

She said true beauty is found in the signs of a life lived, not in artificial ideals.

“My favourite thing is when your hands get old,” she explained.

“That’s life, in your hands. Some of the most beautiful women I know are over 70, and what upsets me is that young women have no concept of what being beautiful actually is.”