LOS ANGELES, Dec 8 — To the world, she is an international movie star, but at home, Lucy Liu is just the mum who makes “a killer piece of chicken.”

In an interview with People, the 57-year-old actress joked that her 10-year-old son, Rockwell Lloyd, “does not know how cool” she is.

“He knows that I can heat up a nice lasagna,” she quipped. “You know, basic mom stuff.”

Liu welcomed Rockwell via a surrogate in August 2015, a decision she has said was the “right option” for her at the time.

“I was working and I didn’t know when I was going to be able to stop,” she said.

She has also been candid about her spontaneous approach to starting a family.

“I didn’t have a plan,” she told The Cut in 2023. “I didn’t do a lot of research, I just pulled the trigger... I was like, ‘When the child is here, I’m just going to figure it out.’”

That journey of “figuring it out” has been a profound one for Liu, who calls her son her “greatest teacher.”

“I’ve never learned so much in such a short period of time,” she said of her parenting journey. “It’s a magical experience.”

So far, Rockwell has seen almost none of his mother’s famous work, with Liu saying the only live-action film he has watched is her 2024 holiday movie, Red One.

She also revealed the surprising inspiration for his name: a store she saw while on location.

While some people shorten his name to “Rocky,” Liu said her son has been firm about using his full name since he was four years old, once correcting someone by stating, “My name is Rockwell.”

Liu’s latest role sees her starring as an ailing mother who goes to drastic lengths to protect her son in the new drama film Rosemead.