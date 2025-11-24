KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 —The Malaysian action drama Banduan, a Malay adaptation of the 2019 Tamil hit Kaithi, continues its streak of success, showcasing the artistic potential of local cinema.

Within just two weeks of its release, the film has achieved a major milestone, grossing RM7 million at the box office — a first for a Tamil remake in Malaysia.

Adding to its domestic success, Banduan has also received significant international recognition, securing three major nominations at the prestigious International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards — an annual ceremony celebrating Hindi cinema — for Best International Film, Best Actor (Datuk Aaron Aziz), and Best Supporting Actor (Datuk Rosyam Nor).

This achievement, alongside strong audience support at home and critical acclaim abroad, highlights the film’s artistic quality, standout performances, and its successful adaptation of the original story through a uniquely Malaysian lens.

Kalyana Devan, spokesperson for Number Twenty One Media, shared the production team’s enthusiasm, stating, “We are immensely proud of Banduan’s performance, both on the screen and at the box office.

“This achievement is a testament to the dedication of our cast and crew, and it proves that compelling local stories, when executed with passion, can truly resonate globally.

“The recognition from IIFA for Best International Film, Best Actor, and Best Supporting Actor is the ultimate validation of our collaborative efforts between Number Twenty One Media and Dream Warrior Pictures,” he added.

Banduan was released nationwide on November 6 and made an impressive debut, earning RM3 million over its opening weekend.

The film has captured the attention of Malaysians of all cultures, with many returning to cinemas for multiple screenings.

Fans of the original Kaithi have also applauded the adaptation, calling it an honest and faithful remake.

In fact, Karthi Sivakumar, who portrayed the lead role of Dilli in Kaithi, praised the film during its gala premiere, noting how beautifully the director captured the story and commending Aaron’s portrayal of Dali.

Directed by Kroll Azry and starring Aaron, Rosyam and Datuk Afdlin Shauki, among others, the film takes viewers on an adrenaline-fueled journey with Dali, a former prisoner whose only wish is to meet his daughter for the first time.

However, his journey quickly turns dangerous when he becomes unwittingly involved in a high-stakes mission to rescue a group of poisoned police officers and another team held hostage by vengeful gangsters.

Banduan is still screening in cinemas, a cinematic experience not to be missed.