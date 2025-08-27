KUALA LUMPUR, August 27 — Malaysian singer-songwriter Mimifly and popular mobile strategy game Honor of Kings (HOK) are reimagining one of Malaysia’s famous folklores through their latest collaboration.

This comes after HOK, the world’s most played mobile MOBA, introduced a special new skin inspired by the legendary Puteri Gunung Ledang for one of its in-game characters, Lady Zhen. It will be free for players starting from August 28.

The collaboration, which is part of the game’s Merdeka campaign, also commissioned Mimifly to pen her latest single, Nara, as part of the in-game soundtrack.

From the rhythm of gamelan to the beauty of pantun and folklore, the new Merdeka-themed content blends tradition with innovation — further showcasing HOK’s commitment to celebrating Southeast Asian creativity and storytelling on a global stage.

And not just that — HOK has also included several other Malaysian-themed updates for the campaign, including voiceovers in Malaysian dialects, limited-time titles, and exclusive stickers.

According to Level Infinite’s country manager, Eugene Chin, the campaign goes beyond just in-game skins and soundtracks. Instead, it is a movement to celebrate Malaysia’s identity and creativity.

HOK is developed by TiMi Studio Group, a subsidiary of the renowned game developer Tencent Games, while Level Infinite is Tencent’s global publisher.

The in-game design also boasts Malaysian heritage motifs — from 3D-rendered songket fabrics to authentic visual elements drawn from local mythology.

“At Level Infinite, we’re deeply committed to creating local-first content that resonates with our communities.

“This Merdeka update is more than just a visual refresh — it’s a heartfelt celebration of culture, identity, and creative expression.

“We believe Malaysia’s rich heritage has a powerful story to tell, and we’re proud to help share it with the world through Honor of Kings,” Chin said.

The Lady Zhen's Puteri Gunung Ledang skin also includes detailed render of songket fabric and hibiscus, the Malaysian national flower. —Picture courtesy of Level Infinite.

In line with the launch of the new skin and Merdeka updates, Mimi also premiered the official music video (MV) for Nara, which literally means “warrior” in Bahasa Malaysia.

“It’s been an honour for me to compose Nara.

“Through this song, I wanted to capture the spirit of Puteri Gunung Ledang — wisdom, courage, and grace — and translate that energy into music that awakens the warrior within us.

“To me, real strength comes not just from power, but from the mind and the heart,” Mimi said.

In the MV preview, Mimi and her team of dancers, clad in gold and burgundy, showcased their signature moves, which included sign language — a staple move for Mimi since her Angkat single, where she aimed to promote unity and inclusivity.

The track blends pop and hip-hop with Mimifly’s signature Nusantara musical influences, resulting in a sound that feels both contemporary and rooted in tradition.

The song, which is built around a hypnotic, chant-like hook, was composed by Mimi herself, together with the production team from PriiBoMii.

HOK was initially released in China in 2015 before its global release in June 2024.

The game has since become the world’s most popular MOBA, with over 200 million registered users and over 100 million daily players.