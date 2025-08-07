KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — Malaysian girl group DOLLA has shown support for rising K-pop group KIIRAS by taking part in the latter’s Ziller dance challenge.

In a 21-second video posted by @KIIRAS_official on social media, DOLLA members Angel, Sabronzo and Tabby were seen dancing to Ziller with KIIRAS members Harin, Doyeon and Kylie.

In another video shared on DOLLA’s social media with the caption, “MWA! With the cuties”, both groups danced to the Malaysian girl group’s latest release.

Both groups also performed a cover of KIIRAS’ debut single Kill Ma Bo$$.

The crossover drew attention online, with fans celebrating the Malaysian connection between KIIRAS and DOLLA.

Comments such as “KIIRASXDOLLA yesssssss” and “It's Dolla and Kiras. Our wish came true” appeared on X and Instagram, as fans showed their support for both groups.

KIIRAS is known for its Malaysian connection through its leader Lingling, Malaysia’s first female K-pop idol who hails from Klang.

Besides Lingling, KIIRAS also includes members Harin, Kurumi, Kylie, Doyeon and Roah.

In June, Lingling joined her groupmates Kylie and Roah in a cover of DOLLA’s MWA! dance challenge.

DOLLA, formed in 2019, is known for its powerful stage presence and fusion of pop and R&B.

The group has carved out a strong following in the regional music scene.

KIIRAS debuted in May with multinational members and quickly gained online traction with their country-western-inspired single Kill Ma Bo$$, followed by Ziller.

The K-pop girl group was in Malaysia as part of The Music Journey 2 roadshow, which is a live, free-entry musical showcase organised by Astro.

KIIRAS also attended an event featuring renowned Malaysian-British fashion designer Professor Datuk Jimmy Choo and local fashion brand Rafflesia.