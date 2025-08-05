KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — A recent post on KIIRAS official social media accounts showcased a picture with Professor Datuk Jimmy Choo, the renowned Malaysian-British fashion designer and founder of the luxury brand Jimmy Choo.

Choo is pictured with the girl group, holding what appears to be a book titled Kill Ma Bo$$, the same name as the group’s debut single.

Adding to the excitement, the post also shows the group dressed in attire designed by Peony Sin Hui Wen, a Malaysian designer and creative director at Rafflesia, a Malaysian fashion and jewellery brand known for its elegant designs.

A video showcasing KIIRAS members wearing Rafflesia outfits was also posted on the group’s social media accounts, tagging Choo, Sin and Rafflesia’s official social media accounts.

Sin, a mentee of Choo, has earned recognition for her ability to seamlessly blend heritage with contemporary style.

While there’s no official confirmation yet about a collaboration between KIIRAS, Choo and the Rafflesia brand, fans are speculating that a fashion-related project may be in the works down the line.

Choo’s elegant, handcrafted designs gained global attention in the 1990s, culminating in a feature in British Vogue and patronage from Princess Diana.

Though he sold his stake in the company in 2001, Choo remains an influential figure in fashion — mentoring emerging designers and continuing to champion Malaysian talent on the global stage.

It was an exciting weekend in Malaysia as KIIRAS, led by Malaysian-born Lingling, made their much-anticipated appearance in Kuala Lumpur for the first time as a group.

The weekend featured various activities, including performances at the Musical Journey 2 Road Show and attendance at the Fila “LOVE: ALL” launch event, with one of the highlights being their energetic performance of Kill Ma Bo$$ in front of a landmark billboard in Bukit Bintang.

Collaborations among Malaysian trendsetters have been making waves across the nation for many years, such as Neelofa × AirAsia creating hijab-friendly uniforms and Vivy Yusof × FashionValet curating exclusive designer capsules.

Only time will reveal whether KIIRAS, Choo and the Rafflesia brand will pursue a deeper collaboration in the future, as it could mark the beginning of an exciting fusion of fashion, culture and innovation.