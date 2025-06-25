NEW YORK, June 25 — Both legal teams in the trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs rested their case yesterday, ushering in the final phases of the high-profile proceedings gripping a Manhattan federal courthouse.

US prosecutors finished questioning their 34th and final witness in the seventh week of testimony, after which the defence delivered a brief case in which they opted against calling anyone further to the stand.

That included Combs himself: it is common for defendants not to testify in their own trial, as taking the mic could open them up to potentially incriminating themselves.

In a short, standard exchange with Judge Arun Subramanian, Combs confirmed that he would not take the stand on his own behalf.

“Is it your decision not to testify in this case?” the judge asked, to which Combs responded: “That is my decision, your honour.”

“It is solely my decision,” he continued, before adding that he came to that conclusion “with my lawyers.”

“It’s my decision to make. I’m making this freely.”

The defence rested after presenting a number of exhibits, a process that lasted less than half-an-hour.

It’s not abnormal for defence teams to opt against presenting witnesses; the obligation to prove guilt lies on prosecutors, and unless jurors decide they have, the defendant is presumed innocent.

Marathon closing arguments are expected to begin on Thursday, after which jurors will be tasked with deciding the fate of the 55-year-old Combs, who faces life in prison if convicted on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation for purposes of prostitution.

Also on Tuesday the defence presented to the judge their acquittal motion — an argument that the prosecution has not met its burden of proof for each of the five charges.

Such efforts are common in these types of cases, but acquittals are almost never granted.

- ‘Freak-offs’ -

Since early May, prosecutors have aimed to draw connections across a web of witnesses, phone records and travel bookings in a bid to show that Combs was the kingpin of an enterprise that carried out crimes including bribery, arson and kidnapping to enforce his power and satisfy his every desire.

The prosecution said the artist and entrepreneur trafficked women and men for drug-fueled sexual marathons, sometimes days-long encounters dubbed “freak-offs” or “hotel nights.”

Some of the events were filmed, and jurors have watched a number of sexually explicit clips.

Government attorneys closed their questioning by offering reams of text messages and other records for jurors to review, documentation of dozens of freak-offs that they say also shows arrangements for prostitution and trafficking.

As testimony of the last summary witness — someone brought in to explain data and records to jurors — wrapped up, prosecutor Maurene Comey delivered a staccato burst of questions to emphasise elements of charges related to transportation with the intent of prostitution.

Combs denies all charges.

Lawyers for Combs have insisted that what prosecutors have called sex trafficking was consensual.

Three women have testified in graphic detail of harrowing sexual, physical and emotional abuse.

The singer Casandra Ventura, Combs’s girlfriend for more than a decade, filed suit against Combs in 2023, a civil case that was settled out of court in less than 24 hours — but which opened the floodgates for a deluge of accusations against the one-time music industry powerhouse.

She was among the key witnesses to testify at the trial, and jurors were repeatedly shown now-infamous surveillance footage of Combs violently kicking and dragging Ventura in a hotel.

A hotel security guard testified that he received $100,000 in a brown paper bag from Combs in exchange for the disturbing tape, which CNN published last year.

Jurors are not sequestered but are instructed every day not to consume any media about the case — a mighty task, as news of the trial has permeated both traditional and social media. — AFP