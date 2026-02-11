KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — American R&B star GIVĒON captivated a sold-out crowd of 3,500 at his first-ever Malaysian concert on Saturday, a successful debut that highlighted his growing appeal among an unexpectedly young audience.

The Kuala Lumpur stop of his “Dear Beloved The Tour” at the Idea Live Arena drew a crowd dominated by Gen Z fans, a refreshing sight for a genre often considered less popular with the younger generation.

Many attendees credited the singer-songwriter with sparking their interest in R&B.

“I don’t usually listen to R&B, and I think he is one of the first artists from the genre that I’ve listened to,” said 21-year-old student Amni Bahiah. “He kind of opened up a new space for me.”

Another student, Noah Tan, 18, added, “To me, GIVĒON’s music is so light — it gives off that vibe where listening to it at night really hits you with the feels.”

The concert kicked off just after 8pm, with GIVĒON performing a string of fan favourites including Like I Want You and Numb.

He maintained a constant interaction with the audience, even attempting a few Malaysian phrases like “Saya cinta kamu.”

One moment that has since gone viral online occurred during his final song of the night, Heartbreak Anniversary.

The singer took a brief “Milo break,” casually sipping the local favourite on stage as fans sang along, bringing the concert to a memorable close.

The devotion of his fans was evident, with some travelling from as far as Kuching, Sarawak, for the show.

Many attendees also paid tribute to the artist’s signature style, sporting leather jackets in the warm arena.

GIVĒON expressed his gratitude to the fans for making the night special, with his Malaysian debut marking not just a personal success but a significant moment for R&B in the region.