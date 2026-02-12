KUALA KRAI, Feb 12 — A 26-year-old trainee doctor pleaded not guilty yesterday to outraging a woman’s modesty and possessing obscene material at Hospital Sultan Ismail Petra in September last year.

Ahmad Hilmi Zulkeflee is accused of secretly recording a woman bathing with his camera on September 13, 2025 at 6.30am, and storing obscene images and videos on his phone the following day at the Medical Officer Trainee Hostel.

The charges carry a maximum penalty of five years’ imprisonment and a fine for outraging modesty, and up to three years’ imprisonment and a fine for possessing obscene material.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Mazlinda Mohd Nor offered RM5,000 bail per charge, while the defence sought lower bail, citing his youth and that this was a first offence.

The court set bail at RM6,000 for both charges with one surety and barred the accused from harassing the victim. The case is scheduled for mention on March 17. — Bernama