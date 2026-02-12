KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 12 — Universiti Malaya (UM) has launched an internal investigation into social media allegations that a senior lecturer is affiliated with the Freemasons.

In a statement today, the university said the probe intends to establish the full facts and will be conducted fairly, transparently, and in line with the law and university regulations.

UM advised the public to allow the university the necessary space to conduct the investigation without interference.

“The public is also urged to refrain from speculation or the dissemination of unverified information to safeguard the integrity of the investigation and the privacy of all parties involved,” the statement read.

UM also reaffirmed its commitment to addressing all issues professionally, ethically, and responsibly, in line with the principles of good governance. — Bernama