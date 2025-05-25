LONDON, May 25 – Irish rap group Kneecap performed their first shows this week since member Mo Chara was charged with a terror offence in the United Kingdom, claiming authorities tried to cancel the gigs.

Kneecap had played a last-minute show at London’s 100 Club on Thursday, before headlining the Wide Awake Festival in Brockwell Park on Friday night — while claiming that the pro-Israel lobby is trying to make an example out of them.

“We are being made an example of. The Israeli lobbyists are trying to prove to other artists that if you speak out, we’re going to hit you where it hurts most,” said rapper Moglai Bap as reported by music magazine Rolling Stone.

“They’re trying to cancel gigs, they’re trying to cancel my freedom of travel, and the fact that I’m speaking to this amount of people, and I assume the majority of people agree, shows that we’re on the right side of history.”

Earlier, the report said the group opened with the same political message used at Coachella last month: “Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinian people. It is being enabled by the British government.”

Rapper Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, known as Mo Chara, alleged that authorities had tried to stop the concert.

“They tried to stop this gig. Honestly lads, you’ve no idea how close we were to being pulled off this gig,” he reportedly said.

He was previously charged for allegedly displaying a Hezbollah flag during a London concert last year — which him and the band has denied.

Ó hAnnaidh claimed the timing of his charge was politically motivated, alleging authorities wanted to prevent their Glastonbury appearance next month.

“The reason it was that quick is because Glastonbury is just around the corner. They’re trying to silence us.”

Last month, the group said they are facing a “coordinated smear campaign” following their statements at the Coachella music festival condemning what they described as the ongoing genocide against Palestinians.

Kneecap said the attacks against them, mainly originating from the United States, were based on “deliberate distortions and falsehoods”, and that they were taking action against several of these efforts.