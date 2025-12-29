KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — Malaysia’s multicultural landscape and long-established Tamil community have helped keep the Tamil language and cinema alive far beyond India, said popular South Indian actor-turned-politician Vijay.

Addressing close to 80,000 people who turned up at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium here on Saturday for the audio launch of his upcoming 69th film Jana Nayagan, Vijay, 51, said Malaysia stood out among overseas markets not only for the size of its audience, but also for its ability to preserve Tamil culture within a diverse, multilingual society.

He said Tamils today live in more than 150 countries worldwide, adding that after Sri Lanka, Malaysia is home to one of the largest Tamil communities outside India, making it a critical pillar in the global Tamil cultural ecosystem.

“Malaysia is special because Tamil culture here has grown alongside other cultures, languages and faiths. That coexistence has allowed Tamil cinema and traditions to remain alive across generations,” he said to thundering applause at the event organised by Malik Streams Corporation.

Highlighting Malaysia’s multicultural harmony, Vijay said inclusivity is reflected in everyday cultural practices that transcend ethnic and religious boundaries, which he said embody the Tamil philosophy of ‘Yaadhum Oorey, Yaavarum Kelir’ (every place is home, everyone is kin).

‘Jana Nayagan’ music director Anirudh Ravichander performs at the audio launch of the film at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur December 28, 2025. — Bernama pic

Vijay also said Malaysia’s consistent engagement with Tamil films has made the country a respected reference point within the industry, adding that overseas audiences often influence how Tamil films are remembered globally.

“Sometimes, simply hearing the name of a film brings Malaysia to mind,” he said, recalling that two of his films Kuruvi and Kaavalan were shot in Malaysia.

Reflecting on his 33-year film career, Vijay said his fans had stood by him during his most difficult periods, including when he faced criticism, hardship and uncertainty in his early years.

“My fans stood by me during the toughest times of my life. For the past 33 years, they have shown unwavering commitment and support. I don’t believe in merely saying ‘thank you’, but in giving back with gratitude. Now, I am giving up cinema for my fans because they have given me so much,” he said, adding that Jana Nayagan will be his final film before transitioning fully into politics.

The event, attended by leading figures from the Tamil film industry, entered the Malaysia Book of Records for the highest turnout at an audio launch. — Bernama pic

He added that his commitment now extended beyond cinema, saying he had decided to stand by his fans and the people for the next three decades, just as they had stood by him from the beginning.

Vijay recently launched his political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, and is its official chief minister candidate for the 2026 Tamil Nadu State Assembly election.

The audio launch event was attended by several prominent figures from the Tamil film industry, including music director Anirudh Ravichander, actor-director Prabhu Deva, and directors Atlee and Nelson Dilipkumar, along with members of the cast and creative team of Jana Nayagan.

The event, which ran for nearly 10 hours, has entered the Malaysia Book of Records for having the highest number of attendees at an audio launch in the country.

Produced by KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan is scheduled for release in cinemas on January 9, 2026. — Bernama