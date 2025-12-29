KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — Papa Zola The Movie has raked in an impressive RM43 million since its nationwide release on December 11, proving that Malaysian films can compete even against major Hollywood franchises.

More than just a cinematic achievement, Papa Zola The Movie has emerged as a true family film, bringing parents, children, and grandparents together, creating meaningful shared moments during the school holidays.

Its writer and director Nizam Abdul Razak attributed the show’s success to the year-end school holidays, providing families the opportunity to gather and create memories together.

“What truly touches our hearts is seeing the film watched not only by parents and children, but also when mothers and fathers bring along grandparents to the cinema.

“Community initiatives that help more multi-generational families enjoy this film are very much in line with the values we aim to convey through Papa Zola The Movie,” said Nizam, who is also CEO of Monsta Studios, which produced the animation.

Raja Jastina Raja Arshad, executive producer of the film and head of Astro Shaw, which distributed the show, expressed gratitude to viewers for their support.

“Even with many new films from popular Hollywood franchises currently in cinemas, local films are still able to compete.

“Our heartfelt thanks to the audiences, media partners who provided extensive coverage, and cinema operators who played an important role in making this success possible.

“With the long year-end holidays this week, we hope even more viewers will head to the cinemas and not miss the chance to watch Papa Zola The Movie,” she said.

Since its release, the film has claimed the No. 1 spot at the local box office, captivating audiences across generations.

Beyond the big screen, the Papa Zola phenomenon has inspired a range of social-impact initiatives, including special screenings and “treat-to-the-movies” programs organised by local influencers such as Ashhhrap, Xavier Naxa, Cikgu Marviza, Wawan Foodie, Miera Faera, and Bella Park.

The film is currently showing in cinemas across Malaysia, Singapore, and Brunei.

It is set to expand internationally starting January 2026 in Indonesia.

The Malaysian animated feature is scheduled to be released in India, Vietnam, Turkiye and the Middle East in April 2026.