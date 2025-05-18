NEW YORK, May 18 — Alex Fine is standing firmly — and tenderly — by his wife, Cassie, after her harrowing testimony against Sean “Diddy” Combs.

In a powerful public statement delivered by attorney Douglas Wigdor outside a New York City courthouse on Friday, Fine praised the singer for her strength after she spent nearly 20 hours over four days detailing allegations of abuse by the music mogul.

“Over the past five days, the world has gotten to witness the strength and bravery of my wife freeing herself of her past,” said Fine, 32.

Cassie, born Casandra Ventura, is pregnant with the couple’s third child. She and Fine married in October 2019 and share two daughters.

He was at her side throughout the week as she testified against Combs, who has pleaded not guilty to charges including sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transporting individuals for prostitution.

“There has been speculation online surrounding how it must feel for me to sit there and listen to my wife’s testimony,” Fine said in his statement.

“I have felt so many things sitting there. I have felt tremendous pride and overwhelming love for Cass. I have felt profound anger that she has been subjected to sitting in front of a person who tried to break her.”

Though he did not name Combs directly, Fine made clear where he stood — and who he was addressing.

“So to him and all of those who helped him along the way, please know this. You did not. You did not break her spirit, nor her smile, that lights up every room. You did not break the soul of a mother who gives the best hugs and plays the silliest games with our little girls. You did not break the woman who has made me a better man,” he said.

During her testimony, Cassie recalled a traumatic 2023 incident when she attempted to walk into traffic while suffering from PTSD. Fine physically stopped her and got her into rehab and trauma therapy.

Still, Fine made it clear that his role was one of support — not rescue.

“I did not save Cassie, as some have said. I say that is an insult to years of painful work my wife has done to save herself. Cassie saved Cassie,” he said.

“She alone broke free from abuse, coercion, violence and threats. She did the work of fighting the demons that only a demon himself could have done to her. All I have done is love her as she has loved me.”

He ended on a note of hope as the couple look forward to the birth of their son.

“Her life is now surrounded by love, laughter and our family. This horrific chapter is forever put behind us and we will not be making additional statements.

“We appreciate all of the love and support we have received and we ask that you respect our privacy as we welcome our son into a world that is now safer because of his mum,” he said.

Cassie also released a statement thanking her family and supporters.

“I want to thank my family and my advocates for their unwavering support and am grateful for all the kindness and encouragement that I have received.

“I am glad to put this chapter of my life to rest as I turn to focus on the conclusion of my pregnancy. I ask for privacy for me and for my growing family,” she said.