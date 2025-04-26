NEW YORK, April 26 — Kanye West, also known as ye, has attempted to find an audience on the gaming streaming platform Twitch.

However, the infamous rapper known more for his hateful rants lasted merely seven minutes before he was booted out and blacklisted.

The Daily Beast reported that West did not even make it to 220 followers after advertising his new account on X.

Wearing a black jacket and Prada sunglasses, he reportedly went on a tirade against the Jews and LGBTQ+ community, and then threw a Nazi salute while saying “Heil Hitler”.

West had also praised X owner Elon Musk for giving him “free passes” to post discriminatory content on the platform.

West likened the freedom Musk provided to having an unlimited credit card at Louis Vuitton, allowing him to “buy more and more things.”

He also directed disparaging remarks at model and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian, whom he divorced in 2022, though he did not elaborate further during the stream.

Shortly after the remarks, West’s stream was interrupted and replaced with a notice stating: “This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch’s Community Guidelines or Terms of Service.”

West has long courted controversy, but his behaviour has escalated in recent months — appearing for an interview wearing a Ku Klux Klan hood, and making hateful comments directed at Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s children.

West also openly declared himself a Nazi and expressed admiration for Adolf Hitler during past public appearances.