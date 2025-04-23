LOS ANGELES, April 23 — The Malcom in the Middle revival is going full-swing over at Disney+, with star Frankie Muniz sharing a snap on X.

In the post, Muniz poses with on-screen parents Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek, captioning it: Always good to have Mom and Dad around!

Besides the three, Christopher Masterson and Justin Berfield also return as Francis and Reese respectively in the four-episode show.

Erik Per Sullivan is not returning as Dewey, instead the role will be played by Caleb Ellsworth-Clark.

The summary of the show’s storyline? “Malcolm and his daughter are drawn into the family’s chaos when Hal and Lois demand his presence for their 40th wedding anniversary party.”

Malcolm in the Middle centred on child prodigy, Malcolm (Frankie Muniz) and his life with a dysfunctional working-class family.