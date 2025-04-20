LOS ANGELES, April 20 – Lady Gaga powered through a technical malfunction during her headlining performance at Coachella’s second weekend, proving her showmanship despite a microphone glitch early in her set.

Music news site Billboard reported that the issue occurred during the pop star’s second song, “Abracadabra” on Friday night, when her headset microphone began to cut out.

Without missing a beat, Gaga switched to a handheld mic and continued performing seamlessly, keeping pace with her choreography.

“I’m sorry my mic was broken for a second. At least you know I sing live,” Gaga told the crowd later in the show while seated at her piano.

“I guess all we can do is our best, and I’m certainly giving you my best tonight.”

She returned to the stage later in the set wearing a new headset microphone, resuming her performance without further incident.

The 39-year-old singer’s appearance on Friday followed her weekend one performance on April 11, marking her return to Coachella since 2017, when she filled in for Beyoncé.

Both sets included tracks from across her discography and new songs from her latest album Mayhem, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in March.

Gaga’s nearly two-hour set captivated the crowd at the Empire Polo Club, with fans applauding her professionalism in handling the technical hiccup.

Coachella’s second weekend continues through today, with headline acts including Green Day, Post Malone and Travis Scott.