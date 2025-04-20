KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — After nearly two decades in the entertainment industry, Syafie Naswip, whose acting talent was first discovered in the film Mukhsin, continues to shine, with his name now considered on par with other more senior actors.

Despite his success and reputation for taking on serious roles, Syafie remains humble. Known for his down-to-earth attitude, he is open to working with new and emerging production teams.

For the 33-year-old actor, the most important aspect of any work — be it a film, drama or telemovie — is its ability to offer something different and to challenge him as an actor, steering away from stereotypes. He also dreams of contributing to the growth of Malaysia’s, particularly Sabah’s, film industry.

Speaking to Bernama when met at the recent premiere of the horror film Mantera, he said while Sabah’s film industry is on the rise, limitations in platform access and audience reach in Peninsular Malaysia have somewhat restricted their potential.

“Through my involvement in this film (Mantera), I hope to help create space and draw more attention to the talents and productions coming out of Sabah,” he said.

Directed by Sabah filmmaker Chester Pang, Mantera also marked a new experience for Syafie. The actor, who is married to actress Nur Afiqah Ishak, said working on the film gave him insight into the unique directing approaches, scripting and production style of the Sabah creative scene.

Playing Inspector Zafri in Mantera, Shafie said the openness and sincerity of the production team in welcoming ideas, regardless of status, along with their strong team spirit, were among the reasons he agreed to be a part of the movie.

“When I was first offered the role, the script was still in its early stages. I met the director at a local eatery, and we had a casual discussion. Although the budget was tight, their enthusiasm was extraordinary and I felt very comfortable working in that environment,” he said, adding the experience also opened his eyes to Sabah’s cultural beliefs, particularly those that formed the supernatural backdrop of the film.

When asked whether he experienced any eerie incidents during filming, Syafie said he personally did not encounter anything strange. However, a crew member reportedly had a supernatural encounter.

“The crew member concerned suddenly screamed and fell. He also looked traumatised and was drenched in sweat. Thankfully, he didn’t suffer any serious injury,” he said.

Pang, meanwhile, said Mantera, set to hit cinemas nationwide starting April 24, is a murder investigation film, with its plot deeply rooted in the traditional beliefs of the Bobolian, the ritual specialists of the Dusun ethnic group in Sabah, whose practices are becoming increasingly rare.

Pang said the film is not only packed with horror scenes but also showcases authentic rituals performed by the Bobolian, as well as the concept of evil spirits in everyday life.

“Not many people are aware of the traditional practices of the Bobolian, who serve as cultural guardians and spiritual intermediaries between the human world and kinohiringan (realm of deities).

“I felt the story of the Bobolian or Dusun shamans was compelling and deserved to be brought to the big screen,” he said.

The film cast also includes Namron as Sergeant Ramli and several Sabah-born talents including Jovenia Jim (as Tana), Wedylin Batala (as Damiane) and Larry Noh (as Aaron). — Bernama