SEOUL, March 26 — A fan meet-and-greet session featuring South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun, planned for 30 March in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, has been cancelled.

Soompi reported today that 7-Eleven Taiwan announced the cancellation yesterday, citing a scheduling conflict.

However, Soo-hyun’s agency Goldmedalist reportedly said in a statement that the event was “postponed due to safety reasons”.

Soo-hyun was expected to appear for about 40 minutes as part of the Kaohsiung Cherry Blossom Festival.

The cancellation comes as Kim faces online scrutiny following claims that he had dated the late actress Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor, made by her family and YouTuber HoverLab.

Goldmedalist has denied all allegations, including suggestions of a romantic relationship or involvement in Sae-ron’s financial disputes — which arose after she struggled with debt following a drunk driving incident in 2022.