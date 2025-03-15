SEOUL, March 15 — Prada has officially terminated its contract with actor Kim Soo-hyun.

A representative from Prada Korea announced yesterday that the decision was made at the headquarters level due to the gravity of the issue and confirmed the termination.

Kim Soo-hyun, who became a Prada ambassador in December last year, is currently embroiled in controversy following allegations of a past romantic relationship with the late Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor.

Additionally, he is accused of pressuring her to repay a 700 million won (RM2.1 million) penalty, which some speculate may have contributed to her tragic passing.

Despite his agency's denial of the allegations, several brands with endorsement deals with the actor, known for works such as My Love from The Star, have started to distance themselves.

Some have begun removing advertisements featuring him while others have signalled their disinclination towards renewing their deals with him, while those who have active campaigns featuring him have put them on hold.