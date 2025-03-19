KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — Goldmedalist, the agency representing of South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun, issued a statement yesterday denying allegations made in a press conference held by the family of the late actress Kim Sae-ron and YouTube channel HoverLab.

According to an English translation of the statement posted on Soompi, the agency refuted claims that it pressured 24-year-old Sae-ron for debt repayment or threatened legal action over social media posts.

“The certification of contents sent on March 25, 2024 was intended to alleviate Sae-ron’s concerns and explain the reasons for urging debt repayment, as well as to express our willingness to negotiate positively regarding the repayment,” the agency said.

It also said that Soo-hyun, 37, had no involvement in the financial dispute and had been unfairly implicated.

Sae-ron, a former actress, faced financial difficulties after a 2022 drunk driving incident that severally impacted her career.

She was found dead in her home in February 2025, leading to renewed scrutiny over her past controversies.

Youtuber HoverLab then posted a video alleging that Soo-hyun had a past relationship with Sae-ron when she was a minor, claims Goldmedalist dismissed as baseless.

“HoverLab claimed that the outfit worn by the person in the photo is similar to a product that Soo-hyun advertised in the past.

“However, the outfit in the photo is from a different brand than the one Soo-hyun advertised,” Goldmedalist said.

The agency also urged the late actress’s family to stop spreading false information.