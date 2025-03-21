SEOUL, March 21 — Disney+ has pressed pause on the release of its highly anticipated Korean original series Knock-Off, following allegations surrounding its lead actor, Kim Soo-hyun.

“After careful consideration, we have paused plans to release Knock-Off,” Disney+ told Yonhap News Agency today.

The streaming giant had planned to premiere the drama as early as April, with filming for Season 1 complete.

However, the series now faces uncertainty due to claims that Kim previously dated the late actress Kim Sae-ron when she was underage.

Set against the backdrop of the 1997 Asian financial crisis, Knock-Off follows Seong-jun (Kim), an ordinary man whose life is thrown into turmoil by the economic collapse.

His journey leads him to the top of the global counterfeit trade, making for a gripping underworld drama.

The series also starred Jo Bo-ah as Song Hye-jung, a special judicial police officer tasked with cracking down on counterfeit goods.

With its unique premise and star power, Knock-Off had been one of Disney+’s most highly anticipated Korean series of the year.

The series had garnered high expectations, especially with Season 2 currently in production, and a significant production budget already invested.

Now, fans are left wondering whether the show will ever see the light of day.