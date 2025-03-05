LOS ANGELES, March 5 — More people watched the Oscars than previously thought, Disney said Tuesday, after they totted up those tuning in on their mobile phones and laptops.

The company, which owns network ABC and streamer Hulu, had initially reported that ratings were down for the show, which saw indie sex worker romp Anora take home a bevy of awards.

But on Tuesday they said an additional 1.6 million people had watched on a mobile device, taking the total on-the-night viewership to 19.69 million.

“As viewing patterns continue to evolve, there is the potential to see a greater difference” between initial figures and the final number, the company said in a statement.

“In the case of Sunday night’s live telecast of ‘The Oscars,’ we saw dramatic growth with younger viewers from mobile and PC viewing that was not captured” in the early viewing figures.

Disney said the revised number made the broadcast the most watched Oscars in five years.

The show went live on streaming for the first time this year, but the stream was beset by technical glitches that left some viewers unable to see the final prizes.

The revised figure is slightly up from last year’s early ratings of 19.5 million, for a gala that saw Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster Oppenheimer dominate prizes, and featured live musical performances from smash hit Barbie.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Oscars ratings sank as low as 10.4 million.

The Academy Awards telecast regularly topped 40 million just a decade ago. — AFP