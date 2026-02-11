KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — Malaysia and the United Kingdom are stepping up cooperation to develop a more sustainable, integrated and future-ready transport system in Malaysia.

British High Commissioner to Malaysia Ajay Sharma said the bilateral relationship is increasingly shaped by a shared commitment to tackling climate change.

“Drawing from decades of green transport policy development, institutional reform and operational expertise, the UK has proven industry experience in designing, managing and optimising multimodal transport systems that support sustainable urban development.

“As this agenda is an increasingly important part of the UK-Malaysia relationship, the UK stands ready to support Malaysia’s vision to scale up low-carbon public transport, accelerate electrification, and embed sustainability in urban development,” he said in a statement.

The inaugural UK-Malaysia Green Transport Dialogue, held in Kuala Lumpur, provided a platform for exchanges on policy approaches, planning frameworks, technological innovation and operational best practice.

The event was organised by the British High Commission in Kuala Lumpur, the Ministry of Transport Malaysia, and the Malaysia Rail Development Corporation.

The two-day dialogue, held on Feb 10-11, was attended by Ajay Sharma and the Ministry of Transport division secretary of the strategic and international planning division, Dr Siti Muhaza Sheikh Zainal.

It brought together policymakers, transport authorities and industry leaders from Malaysia and the UK.

Experts from the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office’s Green Cities, Infrastructure and Energy Programme, as well as representatives from Transport for London, Crossrail International and Connected Places Catapult, shared lessons from the UK’s experience in delivering sustainable transport solutions.

The dialogue also featured UK companies with experience in integrated transport governance, transit-oriented development, first- and last-mile connectivity, sustainable rail development, modern tram design, bus network optimisation and financing.

Building on the inaugural event, the statement said both countries will continue to explore how shared expertise can support Malaysia’s long-term goal of an integrated and sustainable transport system. — Bernama