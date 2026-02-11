KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing today called on tourism frontline workers to adopt the level of courtesy and friendliness practised in Japan, saying such behaviour is crucial in shaping visitors’ impressions of Malaysia ahead of Visit Malaysia 2026.

Speaking after the launch of the Mesra Malaysia Campaign, Tiong said Malaysia must be seen as a genuinely welcoming country, not only through policies but through daily interactions between locals and tourists.

“We are asking all Malaysians, especially, to help safeguard the country’s image and take care of our nation. We should not appear to be an unfriendly country. We must prove otherwise.

“For example, look at Japan, when we arrive and ask something, they bow and say ‘thank you’. All of this depends on each individual. So we must all participate,” he told reporters at the ERL Arrival Zone in KL Sentral, here.

He said unfriendly behaviour by frontline workers — including at train stations and on the KL hop-on hop-off buses — risks undermining Malaysia’s tourism image.

He cited feedback from tourists who said they were scolded when asking for directions, including being told not to use public transport if they did not understand.

“At the train station, people were not friendly. They came to Malaysia as tourists.

“The hop-on hop-off buses were the same. When they asked the driver how to get somewhere, the drivers got angry. They said if you do not know or do not understand, then do not ride. But where do you expect them to go and how, walk?” he asked.

Tiong also urged shopping centre operators and retail staff to play their role in creating a positive experience for visitors.

“Do not be like what some tourists say when they enter a shop to buy something, it feels as though they have owed the shop money for 10 years,” he said.

Tiong said improving attitudes among frontline personnel remains a key focus of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac).

As of January 2026, he said 9,498 tourist guides are registered with the ministry.

In 2024, Motac organised 50 training courses involving 1,344 participants, while in 2025, 107 training sessions were conducted with the participation of 3,588 participants.

Overall, 158 courses were carried out between 2024 and 2025, reaching 4,930 frontline workers.

However, he said the number was still insufficient.

“It is not that we think 5,000 people are enough. In reality, it is not enough. So all Malaysians must do their part,” he said.

To strengthen service standards, Tiong said Motac has introduced the Kursus Mesra Malaysia, a training module developed to replace the We Are The Host programme that has been in use since 2014.

The course is designed to provide comprehensive training for frontline personnel who are directly or indirectly involved in the tourism industry and is a mandatory pre-requisite for tour guides before they can be licensed by Motac.

Among its objectives are to familiarise tourism players with the latest direction of Malaysia’s tourism industry, enhance customer service skills, improve communication techniques, and raise awareness of current tourism products.