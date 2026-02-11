KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — Sungai Besar Umno chief Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos successfully auctioned one of his slippers and a towel today to settle the RM66,061.85 in outstanding court costs owed to Seputeh MP Teresa Kok.

Jamal said the two items, used during a demonstration on the water issue in Selangor some years ago, were sold for RM66,000.

“Today I successfully conducted an auction of one of my slippers and a towel that I used during a demonstration on the water issue in Selangor some time ago, for RM66,000,” he said in a video posted on his Facebook page.

“I will use the money to pay Teresa Kok and suggest that she start a small-scale pig farming venture at her residence. That is, of course, if Teresa Kok’s house is not located within the state of Selangor,” he added.

Jamal said that there were two bidders: a man from Negeri Sembilan who bought the towel, and another from Sabah who bought the slipper for RM33,000 and promised to deliver it to Kok’s office and handle payment.

The incident arose from a court order to recover the outstanding judgment, which Kok had obtained after previous attempts to collect the debt.

Jamal voluntarily complied and pledged to settle the case once the payment was received.

Kok had earlier served a seizure notice and replaced the lock and door knob of Jamal’s kitchen in Ampang after obtaining a High Court order to seize his movable property as the judgment debtor.