KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — The RM5,500 fine handed to a motorist in a recent Cheras road rage case has drawn criticism for failing to reflect the severity of the assault, said National Road Safety Council (MKJR) chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye.

According to a report by New Straits Times, Lee described the incident not merely as a traffic dispute but as an example of a broader societal issue.

Lee was commenting on the court case in which 52-year-old trader Saiful Adli Yusof was fined after pleading guilty to assaulting and threatening an elderly man following a minor collision in Kajang last Sunday.

Saiful was charged under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt and Section 506 for criminal intimidation.

The victim, 70-year-old Liew Khoon Foo, suffered a bruised eye, a swollen chin and a bleeding tongue after being punched and kicked. He was also threatened with death.

“Taking the law into one’s own hands turned a minor accident into a violent attack against a senior citizen,” Lee said.

“There is absolutely no justification for such behaviour. If a motorist feels aggrieved, the proper course is to record the vehicle details, file a police report and allow the authorities to act.”

Lee warned that a fine alone, particularly one that amounts to only a fraction of a monthly income for many, risks being perceived as a fee for misconduct rather than a deterrent.

“If road rage is treated as a minor offence, it sends a dangerous signal: that violent outbursts can be resolved simply by paying a penalty. For justice to be effective, punishment must account for the trauma caused to the victim and the risk of far worse outcomes,” he added.