IPOH, Feb 11 — A girl was killed while three others were injured after being involved in a road accident involving two vehicles in the Puncak Jelapang area along Jalan Ipoh–Lumut road yesterday afternoon.

Ipoh district police chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said that in the 3.55 pm incident, the victim, Chong Zee Han, aged three, died, while Wong Mee Gee, 34, sustained facial injuries.

He said the accident also involved two police officers, aged 42 and 48, who sustained injuries to their legs, fractures to the shoulder and cuts on their eyelids.

“Initial investigations found that a police patrol car, a Honda Civic, was travelling from Lumut towards Jelapang at the time of the incident. A woman driving a Perodua Kelisa was in the opposite lane and is believed to have suddenly lost control of the car, entering the opposite lane and colliding with the police car.

“As a result of the incident, all four victims in both vehicles sustained injuries and were sent to Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB) here for further treatment,” he said in a statement last night.

However, Abang Zainal Abidin said the girl, who was a passenger in the Perodua Kelisa, was pronounced dead while receiving treatment at HRPB at 4.32 pm.

“Further investigations are underway, and this case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he added. — Bernama